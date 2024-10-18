In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), governmental oversight has led to dire health issues among residents, reports Pamir Times. The region battles severe sanitation failings, contributing to disease outbreaks such as rabies and dengue fever, underscoring administrative inefficacy.

Poor healthcare services, marked by insufficient infrastructure and staff shortages, along with critical water scarcity, have left PoGB ill-equipped to deal with rising health emergencies. Repeated calls for intervention from the Pakistani government have gone unanswered, exacerbating the crisis, according to Pamir Times.

Amid escalating health threats, local medical professionals urge precautionary measures. A Superintendent advised vaccinations and protective actions against dog attacks, signaling a breakdown in basic public health policies. With the ongoing shortage of basic necessities, healthcare inadequacies threaten to escalate further.

