Left Menu

Healthcare Crisis in PoGB: Residents Suffer as Government Neglects Vital Needs

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan struggle with worsening health conditions due to government negligence. Outbreaks of rabies and dengue fever highlight inadequate healthcare, sanitation, and clean water access in the region. Despite pleas for improvement, the administration's inaction continues to endanger lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:45 IST
Healthcare Crisis in PoGB: Residents Suffer as Government Neglects Vital Needs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), governmental oversight has led to dire health issues among residents, reports Pamir Times. The region battles severe sanitation failings, contributing to disease outbreaks such as rabies and dengue fever, underscoring administrative inefficacy.

Poor healthcare services, marked by insufficient infrastructure and staff shortages, along with critical water scarcity, have left PoGB ill-equipped to deal with rising health emergencies. Repeated calls for intervention from the Pakistani government have gone unanswered, exacerbating the crisis, according to Pamir Times.

Amid escalating health threats, local medical professionals urge precautionary measures. A Superintendent advised vaccinations and protective actions against dog attacks, signaling a breakdown in basic public health policies. With the ongoing shortage of basic necessities, healthcare inadequacies threaten to escalate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024