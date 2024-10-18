Left Menu

Suspected Terrorists Neutralized Near Dead Sea Border

IDF forces neutralized two terrorists near the Jordan-Israel border south of the Dead Sea. Gunfire ensued, injuring two soldiers. Security measures were heightened, including evacuating tourists from nearby beaches, as searches continued for a potential additional threat.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Friday, IDF observers detected several suspects near the Jordan-Israel border, south of the Dead Sea, prompting an immediate deployment of forces to the area.

Two terrorists, having crossed a few meters into Israeli territory, engaged in gunfire and were neutralized by IDF reservists under the Yoav Regional Brigade's command. While the exchange left one soldier lightly injured and another moderately, they were swiftly evacuated for medical care, with their families informed.

Given the incident's timing during the busy Sukkot holiday weekend, the beaches populated with tourists have been cleared. Security operations are ongoing, with authorities urging the public to strictly adhere to official guidance as searches for a possible additional terrorist continue.

