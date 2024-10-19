Left Menu

Soaring Celebrations: Swiss Art Night Marks 75 Years of Swiss-Indian Friendship

The Swiss Embassy in New Delhi hosted 'Swiss Art Night: In the Air' to commemorate 75 years of Switzerland-India relations. Featuring Swiss aerialist Jason Brugger and hula-hoop artist Eshna Kutty, the event celebrated cultural ties alongside a new trade agreement, highlighting mutual growth and diplomatic success.

Soaring Celebrations: Swiss Art Night Marks 75 Years of Swiss-Indian Friendship
Minister and Deputy head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland, Olivier Fink (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi marked a milestone in international relations with 'Swiss Art Night: In the Air,' celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties with India. The event showcased captivating performances by Swiss aerialist Jason Brugger, performing in India for the first time, alongside renowned hula-hoop artist Eshna Kutty. Their collaboration underscored the theme of cross-cultural friendship, offering spectators an artistic representation of the nations' enduring connection.

The friendship between Switzerland and India was formalized with the 'Treaty of Friendship and Establishment,' signed on August 14, 1948, and enacted on May 5, 1949. Reflecting on the occasion, Olivier Fink, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Swiss Embassy, remarked on the dynamic bilateral relations. He highlighted the recent trade and economic partnership as a promising development for both countries.

Olivier Fink emphasized, "This is the grand finale of 75 years of friendship between Switzerland and India." Echoing this sentiment, Swiss Ambassador-designate Maya Tissafi praised the event's spirit of peace and friendship, which resonated amid global conflicts. She also celebrated the recent India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement as a significant achievement in bilateral relations, continuing the tradition of cultural celebrations that 'Swiss Art Night' has fostered since its inception in 2014.

