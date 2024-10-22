South Asia Clean Energy Forum Launches Bold New Initiatives in Jaipur

In Jaipur, the South Asia Clean Energy Forum, organized by the United States, began today to address the significant challenges posed by climate change. Bringing together leaders from across the region, the forum will run until October 24, 2024, aiming to foster collaborative solutions and unlock economic opportunities.

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighted the U.S. government's commitment to South Asia's clean energy transition, unveiling initiatives that will drive transformative climate action. Garcetti emphasized South Asia's key role in developing innovative solutions, reinforcing the U.S.'s partnership with the region.

During the sessions, leaders announced initiatives like the US-South Asia Mayoral Platform and the Clean Energy Investment Facilitation Platform, aiming to boost clean energy projects. Supported by USAID's SAREP, these efforts focus on sustainable growth and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with U.S. climate priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)