During the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a comprehensive address tackling various international issues. He discussed Russia's strategic role as a mediator in the Middle East, while also touching upon the nation's diplomatic relations with North Korea and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Putin clarified that BRICS does not seek to establish a separate payment system, despite acknowledging payment issues as a challenge to bloc cooperation. He proposed the creation of a new investment platform specifically designed for BRICS countries. Additionally, Putin noted that investigations had found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, suggesting a willingness for normalized relations if reciprocated by the U.S.

In his remarks, Putin endorsed President Trump's calls to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and dismissed claims of Russia intending to destabilize Europe as baseless allegations. He reaffirmed Russia's involvement in resolving the Middle East conflict and the humanitarian crisis, as articulated in the Kazan Declaration, marking the BRICS' commitment to international legal measures for protecting affected lives.

