Left Menu

Putin Discusses Global Relations at BRICS Summit

At the 16th BRICS Summit, Vladimir Putin addressed crucial issues such as Russia's role in the Middle East and relationships with North Korea and Donald Trump. He clarified BRICS' stance on payment systems and proposed a new investment platform. Putin also dismissed alleged chaos plans in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:43 IST
Putin Discusses Global Relations at BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/Host Broadcaster via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

During the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a comprehensive address tackling various international issues. He discussed Russia's strategic role as a mediator in the Middle East, while also touching upon the nation's diplomatic relations with North Korea and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Putin clarified that BRICS does not seek to establish a separate payment system, despite acknowledging payment issues as a challenge to bloc cooperation. He proposed the creation of a new investment platform specifically designed for BRICS countries. Additionally, Putin noted that investigations had found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, suggesting a willingness for normalized relations if reciprocated by the U.S.

In his remarks, Putin endorsed President Trump's calls to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and dismissed claims of Russia intending to destabilize Europe as baseless allegations. He reaffirmed Russia's involvement in resolving the Middle East conflict and the humanitarian crisis, as articulated in the Kazan Declaration, marking the BRICS' commitment to international legal measures for protecting affected lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024