Complex Tensions: India's Recalled Envoy Opens Up on Canada-Khalistan Issue

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sanjay Verma, the recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, addressed the contentious issue surrounding Khalistani extremism. Verma emphasized that only a minority of Canadian Sikhs support the Khalistani cause and suggested that if Canada values these voices, they should provide a designated space called Khalistan.

Verma articulated that these individuals are Canadian citizens posing challenges to Indian territorial integrity and sovereignty. He expressed no objection as long as their activities remain confined to Canadian soil but raised concerns when their actions threaten to divide India. He called on Canadian authorities to resolve the matter.

Highlighting what he termed a misconstrued narrative, Verma stated that most of the Indo-Canadian community are peaceful contributors to society, and only a few vocal extremists cast their views as representative. He denied allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar, criticizing the lack of credible evidence presented by Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)