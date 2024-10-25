UAE Delivers 2,000 Tonnes of Urgent Relief to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis

In a remarkable display of international solidarity, a UAE aid ship delivered 2,000 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to Lebanon, docking at Beirut Port on October 25. This initiative is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, launched earlier this month under the directives of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The relief shipment, as outlined by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, underscores the UAE's unwavering support for Lebanon during these trying times. The aid includes 1,000 tonnes each of food supplies and relief equipment, further boosting the UAE's humanitarian assistance to a total of 2,610 tonnes so far.

This massive aid consignment, complemented by the dispatch of 14 aircraft in collaboration with international bodies like WHO, UNICEF, and UNHCR, highlights the UAE's dedication to humanitarian solidarity. The campaign engages 24 Emirati organizations and thousands of volunteers in a collective effort to aid Lebanon's ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)