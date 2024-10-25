Left Menu

UAE Delivers 2,000 Tonnes of Urgent Relief to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis

A UAE aid ship, loaded with 2,000 tonnes of critical relief supplies, docked at Beirut Port. This effort is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, showcasing solidarity with Lebanon amidst its crisis through continuous support directed by the UAE leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:27 IST
UAE Delivers 2,000 Tonnes of Urgent Relief to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis
UAE aid ship carrying 2,000 tonnes of relief arrives at Beirut Port to support Lebanese people (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a remarkable display of international solidarity, a UAE aid ship delivered 2,000 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to Lebanon, docking at Beirut Port on October 25. This initiative is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, launched earlier this month under the directives of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The relief shipment, as outlined by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, underscores the UAE's unwavering support for Lebanon during these trying times. The aid includes 1,000 tonnes each of food supplies and relief equipment, further boosting the UAE's humanitarian assistance to a total of 2,610 tonnes so far.

This massive aid consignment, complemented by the dispatch of 14 aircraft in collaboration with international bodies like WHO, UNICEF, and UNHCR, highlights the UAE's dedication to humanitarian solidarity. The campaign engages 24 Emirati organizations and thousands of volunteers in a collective effort to aid Lebanon's ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024