Rallying Cry: Balochistan's Battle Against Enforced Disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is set to organize a peaceful protest rally in Kharan, Balochistan, to highlight the rampant issue of enforced disappearances allegedly carried out by Pakistan's armed forces. Scheduled for 3 PM today, the rally aims to raise awareness about the plight of missing youths and the injustices faced by their families.

Recently, Ubaidullah Tagapi, son of Haji Barkat Tagapi, was reportedly abducted in broad daylight by armed forces. The incident prompted his family to protest, but they were met with harassment and forceful suppression by authorities. In a statement posted online, the BYC accused the state of normalizing the enforced disappearance of Baloch individuals and called for public participation in today's rally to demand justice for Ubaidullah and others.

The issue extends beyond Kharan. In Panjgur, another protest saw the disappearance of 22-year-old Haseeb Baloch, a university graduate, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by state authorities during a peaceful demonstration. Although released, Haseeb remains hospitalized. Activist Sammi Baluch, a prominent voice against enforced disappearances, has joined BYC's 'Breaking Silence' campaign, which has orchestrated multiple protests across Balochistan to challenge these state-sponsored actions.

