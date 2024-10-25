Left Menu

Bangladesh Interim Government Releases List of Slain Policemen Amid Uprising

The Bangladesh interim government released a list of 44 policemen killed during the July-August uprising, countering misinformation about the numbers. The government also banned the political student organization, Bangladesh Chatra League, following demands from the student-led movement that overthrew Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Bangladesh protesters seige presidential palace (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On Friday, the Bangladesh interim government released a definitive list detailing the 44 policemen who died during the turbulent July-August uprising. This list includes each officer's name, title, date of death, unit, and the location of the incident.

The government's statement clarified prevailing misinformation regarding the fatalities, accusing some news organizations of spreading false narratives. The statement emphasized, "This is the authentic list of police officials killed, published by the police headquarters."

Efforts to maintain accuracy in such records were highlighted, with the department ensuring records of both injured and martyred officers are meticulously kept. They challenged those alleging higher death tolls to provide evidence.

Earlier this week, the interim government enforced a ban on the Bangladesh Chatra League, a student group associated with the former ruling party, responding to demands from the student movement responsible for the uprising. The ban followed the protocols outlined in the "Anti-Terrorism Act 2009."

This political upheaval saw former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ousted and a Nobel Laureate, Muhammad Yunus, stepping into interim leadership after violent protests claimed over 600 lives.

These protests originated from student frustrations over a quota system that allocated a significant portion of government positions to the families of freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

