Abu Dhabi Hosts World Tour: A Celebration of 3x3 Basketball

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues its partnership with FIBA, hosting the World Tour on the Corniche. Executive Director Talal Al Hashimi expresses pride in Abu Dhabi’s leadership in 3x3 basketball. The event promotes the sport's growth, offering local youth and enthusiasts an inspiring basketball experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:17 IST
FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns, bringing Paris Olympic stardom to Abu Dhabi (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in collaboration with FIBA, is set to host the highly anticipated World Tour at the Corniche. Talal Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Events, warmly welcomed the 14 teams participating in the tournament, highlighting the significance of this event following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Al Hashimi emphasized Abu Dhabi's pivotal role in popularizing 3x3 basketball, a journey that began in 2015 with the city's first hosting of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. He noted the growing love for the sport in the UAE and expressed hopes that fans would enjoy both the games and the vibrant atmosphere of the Corniche.

FIBA representative Ignacio Soriano recognized the strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, underscoring their shared goal of expanding basketball's reach. The event not only promotes the sport but also engages local youth, with Olympic Gold medallist Worthy De Jong inspiring attendees, further fueling the growth of basketball in the region.

