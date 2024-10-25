Legal Community Protests Police Inaction and Lawyer Assault in Karachi Courts

The legal community in Karachi, led by the Sindh Bar Council and Karachi Bar Association (KBA), protested police inaction following an assault on lawyers. On Thursday, they boycotted proceedings at City Courts and District Court Malir, effectively halting legal activities.

The protest was triggered by an incident on October 23 involving Advocate Abdul Fatah. During a KBA meeting, officials discussed how the Mahmoodabad police station's SHO allegedly supported the accused and disrespected the legal fraternity. Lawyers staging a peaceful protest were attacked with stones and batons, reportedly under police supervision.

The protest resolution condemned SSP East Dr. Farrukh Raza, accusing him of bias by instructing police not to file complaints. It urged actions against senior police officials for creating a climate of intimidation towards lawyers. Demands included the removal or transfer of key police figures implicated in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)