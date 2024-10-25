Left Menu

Legal Community Protests Police Inaction and Lawyer Assault in Karachi Courts

Lawyers staged a boycott of legal proceedings in Karachi in response to an assault during a protest. The Sindh Bar Council and Karachi Bar Association condemned police collusion, urging action against several officials for bias and harassment. This incident highlights tensions between legal professionals and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:57 IST
Legal Community Protests Police Inaction and Lawyer Assault in Karachi Courts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The legal community in Karachi, led by the Sindh Bar Council and Karachi Bar Association (KBA), protested police inaction following an assault on lawyers. On Thursday, they boycotted proceedings at City Courts and District Court Malir, effectively halting legal activities.

The protest was triggered by an incident on October 23 involving Advocate Abdul Fatah. During a KBA meeting, officials discussed how the Mahmoodabad police station's SHO allegedly supported the accused and disrespected the legal fraternity. Lawyers staging a peaceful protest were attacked with stones and batons, reportedly under police supervision.

The protest resolution condemned SSP East Dr. Farrukh Raza, accusing him of bias by instructing police not to file complaints. It urged actions against senior police officials for creating a climate of intimidation towards lawyers. Demands included the removal or transfer of key police figures implicated in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024