UAE Condemns Military Targeting in Iran Amidst Rising Tensions

The United Arab Emirates has issued a strong condemnation of military actions targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing grave concerns about the escalating tensions and their potential impact on regional security and stability.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all parties involved to exercise utmost self-restraint and sound judgment to mitigate risks and prevent further expansion of conflict.

The UAE reiterated its stance on the necessity of fostering dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting state sovereignty as core principles for crisis resolution. It highlighted the importance of diplomatic engagement over confrontation and escalation.

