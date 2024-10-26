Left Menu

Karachi Unrest: Residents Protest Against Water and Power Outages

Residents of Karachi have blocked Jahangir Road protesting prolonged water and power outages. The outages have disrupted daily life and commercial activities. Traffic has been diverted and businesses affected, prompting the local union to call for a strike. Authorities attribute the outages to a court order regarding a sub-jail incident.

In Karachi, residents have taken to the streets, blocking Jahangir Road to protest ongoing water and electricity outages. These interruptions have afflicted the city for the past week, causing significant daytime power cuts, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The protest has forced traffic authorities to close both lanes of Jahangir Road, rerouting commuters through PIB Colony from Teen Hatti. This action accompanies a strike announced by the Battagram Trade Union, halting business activities until power is restored. The union has also halted electricity bill payments in protest.

Small businesses, particularly tailors and welders, have been severely impacted, bringing commercial activity to a standstill. According to WAPDA, power cuts followed a High Court order linked to an incident at Battagram sub-jail. However, the trade union disputes this explanation, labeling it 'economic murder', insisting the outages ensure CCTV functionality at night. They've demanded immediate action to safeguard local economic interests.

