Iran Condemns Israeli Strikes, Accuses Aggression and Law Violation

On Saturday, Iran vehemently condemned Israel's precision strikes targeting its military sites, labeling them as 'acts of aggression' and a 'blatant violation of international law.' A statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry forcefully criticized the attacks, asserting they contravened the United Nations Charter, particularly the principle against military force threatening national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran emphasized its commitment to defending its vital security interests while acknowledging its duties toward regional peace and security. Citing its right to self-defense highlighted in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran affirmed its entitlement and obligation to protect against external aggression. The statement further underlined the collective responsibility of regional countries to maintain peace and stability, expressing gratitude to nations denouncing Israel's aggressive actions.

The ministry highlighted ongoing conflicts, including the war in Gaza and Israel's tensions with Lebanon, along with Western support as central causes of regional instability. It called for immediate global mobilization to halt Israel's alleged acts of genocide and aggression. Israel's airstrikes, an asserted response to Iran's missile attacks on Tel Aviv and the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah, underscore the escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)