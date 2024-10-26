Left Menu

PIA's Plummeting Fleet: Challenges in the Skies and Moves Toward Privatization

Pakistan International Airlines faces operational challenges with only 16 planes available from an original fleet of 33. Negligence and lack of resources have compounded issues. Amidst debt and struggles, privatization moves ahead, aimed at stabilizing the national economy under IMF suggestions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:03 IST
PIA's Plummeting Fleet: Challenges in the Skies and Moves Toward Privatization
Pakistan International Airlines (Photo: X/@Official_PIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), once boasting a fleet of 33 aircraft, now finds itself crippled with only 16 operational planes. Technical issues, compounded by alleged management negligence, have particularly hampered operations within the airline's engineering department, according to The Express Tribune.

The situation is dire: 17 aircraft, including long-haul Boeing 777s, are grounded due to insufficient spare parts and engine maintenance. The absence of resources to rectify these issues has exacerbated the crisis, leaving the airline in a precarious operational position.

In a bid for survival, PIA's privatization is slated for completion on October 30, following recommendations by the IMF to sell loss-making state enterprises. Despite facing a substantial USD 2.9 billion debt, the government moves forward with privatization, hoping to alleviate economic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024