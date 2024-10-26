PIA's Plummeting Fleet: Challenges in the Skies and Moves Toward Privatization

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), once boasting a fleet of 33 aircraft, now finds itself crippled with only 16 operational planes. Technical issues, compounded by alleged management negligence, have particularly hampered operations within the airline's engineering department, according to The Express Tribune.

The situation is dire: 17 aircraft, including long-haul Boeing 777s, are grounded due to insufficient spare parts and engine maintenance. The absence of resources to rectify these issues has exacerbated the crisis, leaving the airline in a precarious operational position.

In a bid for survival, PIA's privatization is slated for completion on October 30, following recommendations by the IMF to sell loss-making state enterprises. Despite facing a substantial USD 2.9 billion debt, the government moves forward with privatization, hoping to alleviate economic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)