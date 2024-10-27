UAE and Senegal Lead Global Water Dialogues at Cairo Water Week

The 7th Cairo Water Week, held alongside the 9th Africa Water Week from October 13th to 17th, has spotlighted the UAE and Senegal in their united efforts for the UN 2026 Water Conference. This significant event, hosted in Abu Dhabi, focused on ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive preparation process leading up to the conference.

A prominent session was co-organised by Egypt, Senegal, and the United Arab Emirates, drawing participation from ministers of Iraq, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa, alongside senior representatives from Japan, the Netherlands, and the European Union. Non-state actors, including UN entities, NGOs, and civil society, also contributed. The session highlighted water as a core element for achieving sustainable development goals.

Shaima Gargash, UAE Director of Energy and Sustainability Affairs, expressed aspirations for the conference to redefine approaches to water as a driver for sustainability. Cheikh Tidiane Dieye of Senegal emphasized the need for collective collaboration. Senegal plans to host a high-level preparatory meeting in 2025, while South Africa aims to organize the AU-Africa Water Investment Summit the same year. Furthermore, the UAE showcased their commitment to water and climate resilience, promoting technological advancements through initiatives like the Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative.

