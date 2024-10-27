Left Menu

Political Heavyweights Clash: Trump vs. Harris Sparks Tensions

As the US Presidential Elections near, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris exchange sharp criticisms. Trump warns of World War III risks with Harris, while Michelle Obama defends her, highlighting Trump's controversies. Polls show a tight race with Harris holding a slight national lead.

Updated: 27-10-2024 11:25 IST
Donald Trump (left) and Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In the heated final days of the US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have exchanged fierce criticisms. During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump alleged that a Harris presidency would plunge the nation into World War III, citing her supposed inability to handle global leaders such as Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, The Hill reported.

Trump declared that entrusting the presidency to Harris would be a perilous gamble, putting millions of lives at stake. He emphasized his commitment to avoiding global conflict, insisting the US has never been closer to such a threat. Meanwhile, in Michigan, Michelle Obama campaigned for Harris, condemning Trump's apparent double standards and urging voters to recognize the differences between the candidates, as The Hill noted.

Obama's rally in Kalamazoo highlighted her frustrations over what she perceives as public indifference to Trump's contentious history, contrasting this with the scrutiny faced by Harris. As Harris maintains a slight lead nationally, the stakes are high with Election Day on November 5, prompting fervent last-minute campaigning from both sides.

