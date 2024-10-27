Left Menu

Dubai Culture Shines in Venice: Emirati Creatives Steal the Spotlight

Dubai Culture concluded its 'Emirati Creatives in Venice Programme' at the Venice Biennale, highlighting UAE talent. The initiative involved artists exploring global art practices and engaging with experts, aiming to foster local talent's international integration.

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority successfully wrapped up its 'Emirati Creatives in Venice Programme.' This initiative showcased Emirati creative talent at the globally recognized Venice Biennale, which featured the theme 'Foreigners Everywhere.' Supported by the Sikka Platform, the program underlines Dubai Culture's efforts to nurture and elevate local talent within the international arts community.

Through this program, ten Emirati artists embarked on a cultural journey amidst the diverse artistic offerings of the Venice Biennale. Their exploration included the UAE Pavilion, where they experienced the thought-provoking exhibit 'Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia' by Abdulla Al Saadi. This exhibit highlighted Al Saadi's 40-year journey traversing the UAE's landscapes and natural heritage. Additionally, the artists delved into Venice's rich cultural fabric, exploring architectural marvels like the Doge's Palace and engaging with institutions such as the Fondazione Giorgio Cini dedicated to glass arts. This enriching journey encouraged the artists to rethink their creative processes through the lens of environment and storytelling.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, visited the UAE Pavilion at the Venice Biennale to extend her support for Emirati cultural initiatives on a global scale. Her visit included interactions with the program's participants and directors of Italian cultural institutions, fostering discussions on collaboration. Badri emphasized the program's significance in showcasing Dubai's diverse art scene and its commitment to establishing a global cultural presence. She lauded the creativity of the Emirati artists, encouraging them to pursue their artistic endeavors with a renewed perspective.

