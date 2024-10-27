Tribunal Summons Former Ministers Over Genocide Charges

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has mandated the appearance of 20 individuals, including former ministers and advisors to ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to face charges related to crimes against humanity and genocide. This summons follows accusations tied to the July-August uprising, reported by The Daily Star.

According to BM Sultan Mahmud, an ICT prosecutor, the tribunal, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, set November 18 for pre-hearing proceedings after the prosecution's petitions for their arrests. The roster includes noteworthy figures like Anisul Huq, Abdur Razzaque, and others.

Previously, on October 17, arrest warrants were issued against Hasina and 45 Awami League leaders. The ICT continues investigating over 60 allegations against the former PM and her associates. Concurrently, there are talks of amending the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act-1973.

