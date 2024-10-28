Left Menu

EU Demands Thorough Probe into Georgia's Electoral 'Irregularities'

European Council President Charles Michel has called for an independent investigation into alleged voting irregularities in Georgia's parliamentary elections. The European Union emphasizes the importance of transparency and addressing these issues to ensure Georgia's continued path towards EU integration amidst rising tensions and accusations of election rigging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:46 IST
European Council President Charles Michel. (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of contentious voting processes during Georgia's recent parliamentary elections, European Council President Charles Michel urged for a thorough and independent investigation into purported electoral irregularities. He stressed the need for transparency in addressing these issues, using social media platform X to reaffirm this stance on Sunday.

Michel announced plans to bring the situation to the informal European Council meeting in Budapest. He highlighted the European Union's commitment to ensuring a clear and independent assessment of the claims, as well as the Council's readiness to review Georgia's case during its November session. 'The alleged irregularities must be seriously clarified and addressed,' Michel emphasized.

The EU leader also reiterated the call for Georgia to uphold its commitment to EU integration, urging political dialogue across factions. This comes amidst claims from opposition parties that the recent elections were 'rigged,' heightening political tensions in the South Caucasus region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

