Pakistan's Ruling Coalition Moves for New Amendment to Strengthen Local Governance

Pakistan's governing coalition plans a new amendment, dubbed the 27th Amendment, to enhance local governance structures. Discussions led by PM Shehbaz and PPP's Bilawal focused on economic stability and democratic reinforcement. Notably, the amendment aims to meet MQM-P's demand for empowering local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:23 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's ruling coalition is set to propose the 27th Amendment, a constitutional reform aiming to improve local governance and rectify previous legislative deficiencies, as per Dawn's report. This development was disclosed following a high-level meeting in Lahore between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, with leaders from both parties in attendance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the PPP's vital role as an ally, acknowledging their unwavering support for economic initiatives. Meanwhile, PPP representatives lauded the government's economic strategies, pledging confidence in the ongoing measures. According to media outlets, Bilawal underscored the necessity of unity in fortifying parliamentary democracy, asserting that the proposed amendment would help curb 'undemocratic forces'. Shehbaz thanked coalition partners for their backing in passing the measure with a two-thirds majority, attributing economic improvements to reduced inflation.

While Bilawal skirted questions about the agenda post-meeting, citing a 'polo match visit' conversation, sources told Dawn that the 27th Amendment was indeed discussed. Talks at PM Shehbaz's residence centered on empowering local bodies, addressing MQM-P's demands. PML-N's Rana Sanaullah noted consensus on continuing the parliamentary committee role established for the 26th Amendment, stressing that any new measures must reach agreement. He also insisted on maintaining focus on the 26th Amendment, advocating for non-controversial judges to preside over constitutional benches, recommending Chief Justice Yahya Afridi refrain from leading such panels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

