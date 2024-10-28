Modi and Sanchez Propel India-Spain Relations with Industrial and Cultural Collaborations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez convened in Vadodara for discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in sectors like trade, commerce, technology, and culture. The meeting between the two leaders signaled a fresh impetus in the partnership between the two nations.

A significant highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility, a joint venture in Vadodara. This plant, a testament to industrial collaboration, is expected to boost technological ties and serve as a symbol of the growing friendship between India and Spain.

During their meeting, a shared history of cultural exchange between India and Spain was celebrated, highlighting past collaborations between artists such as Paco de Lucia and Ravi Shankar. The inauguration of a new consulate in Barcelona further underscored the multifaceted nature of the countries' dynamic relationship.

