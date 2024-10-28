Left Menu

Modi and Sanchez Propel India-Spain Relations with Industrial and Cultural Collaborations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez held discussions in Vadodara, focused on strengthening ties in trade, technology, and culture. Inauguration of a Tata-Airbus plant marked a highlight, symbolizing industrial collaboration. The visit celebrated India's cultural vibrancy and the dynamic Indo-Spanish partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:38 IST
Modi and Sanchez Propel India-Spain Relations with Industrial and Cultural Collaborations
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@sanchezcastejon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez convened in Vadodara for discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in sectors like trade, commerce, technology, and culture. The meeting between the two leaders signaled a fresh impetus in the partnership between the two nations.

A significant highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility, a joint venture in Vadodara. This plant, a testament to industrial collaboration, is expected to boost technological ties and serve as a symbol of the growing friendship between India and Spain.

During their meeting, a shared history of cultural exchange between India and Spain was celebrated, highlighting past collaborations between artists such as Paco de Lucia and Ravi Shankar. The inauguration of a new consulate in Barcelona further underscored the multifaceted nature of the countries' dynamic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024