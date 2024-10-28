Left Menu

Balochistan Faces Outbreak: 41 Congo Virus Cases Reported in 2023

Balochistan witnesses yet another Congo virus case, raising this year's count to 41. The National Institute of Health issues health advisories as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever resurfaces. WHO highlights the virus's 40% fatality rate, primarily affecting those in the livestock sector. Hospital-acquired infections are also noted.

Updated: 28-10-2024 23:31 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WHO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Balochistan has reported a new case of Congo virus, bringing the total for the year to 41, according to Ary News. This marks another chapter in the region's ongoing battle with the virus, which caused numerous deaths in the late 80s and mid-90s, according to Pakistani health sources.

The spike in cases has prompted Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) to release advisories aimed at preventing and controlling Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). The World Health Organization warns that the virus is known for causing severe outbreaks of viral hemorrhagic fever, with a case fatality rate reaching up to 40%.

Transmission primarily occurs through ticks and livestock, but human-to-human transmission is also possible through direct contact with the blood, secretions, or other bodily fluids of infected individuals, or during and after the slaughtering of infected animals. Those most at risk include agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers, and veterinarians.

The WHO cautions that inadequate medical equipment sterilization, needle reuse, and contaminated medical supplies can lead to hospital-acquired infections. Symptoms typically begin suddenly with fever and muscle ache, evolving into nausea, diarrhea, and mood swings. Meanwhile, the country battles a rise in diseases like poliovirus and dengue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

