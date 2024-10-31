Left Menu

Union Fortress 10: A Spectacle of UAE Military Might in Al Ain

The Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi is gearing up for the "Union Fortress 10" military parade this December, promising a grand display of UAE Armed Forces in Al Ain. The event aims to demonstrate military prowess and strengthen ties between various governmental entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:50 IST
Union Fortress 10: A Spectacle of UAE Military Might in Al Ain
Preparations for 'Union Fortress 10' military parade begins in Al Ain City on Friday (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE's Ministry of Defence is preparing to host the "Union Fortress 10" military parade in Al Ain City this December, with preparations beginning on Friday. Residents should expect loud sounds and increased military activity, including aircraft and armored vehicles, as part of the lead-up to the event.

This parade will showcase the advanced capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces, reflecting their dedication to national security. The event aims to bolster national pride among citizens and residents and highlight the military's expertise and technology. Cooperation between the Ministry of Defence, security bodies, and government entities is also a key focus.

The Ministry has extended an open invitation to the public to witness the parade live in Al Ain or through large screens at the main platform, promising a memorable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024