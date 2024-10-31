Union Fortress 10: A Spectacle of UAE Military Might in Al Ain

The UAE's Ministry of Defence is preparing to host the "Union Fortress 10" military parade in Al Ain City this December, with preparations beginning on Friday. Residents should expect loud sounds and increased military activity, including aircraft and armored vehicles, as part of the lead-up to the event.

This parade will showcase the advanced capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces, reflecting their dedication to national security. The event aims to bolster national pride among citizens and residents and highlight the military's expertise and technology. Cooperation between the Ministry of Defence, security bodies, and government entities is also a key focus.

The Ministry has extended an open invitation to the public to witness the parade live in Al Ain or through large screens at the main platform, promising a memorable experience.

