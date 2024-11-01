Left Menu

UNAMA Report Highlights Rising Tensions and Rights Concerns in Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reports rising civilian casualties, security incidents, and new restrictions affecting women in its latest quarterly report on Afghanistan. Key events include a suicide attack in Kabul, border skirmishes, and increased scrutiny of the Vice and Virtue Ministry's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has released its latest quarterly report detailing the pressing issues in Afghanistan from July to September, according to Tolo News. The comprehensive document covers a range of subjects such as the operations of the Vice and Virtue Ministry, the rights of women and girls, civilian casualties, and incidents along the border.

A notable section of the report delves into the anti-security occurrences across the nation. It noted that Kabul, Nangarhar, and Ghor experienced four major security incidents resulting in 28 civilian fatalities and 50 injuries. Additionally, it highlighted three border skirmishes with Pakistan that left six individuals dead and ten wounded.

A harrowing episode on September 2 in Kabul was also documented, where a suicide bombing near key government offices claimed seven civilian lives and injured at least 29 more. UNAMA's findings further reveal that new regulations imposed by the Ministry of Vice and Virtue are tightening constraints on women's freedoms.

The report enumerates 24 arbitrary arrests and detentions, alongside 10 cases of torture or ill-treatment, as well as verbal threats and the killing of five ex-ANDSF members. Political analyst Aziz Stanekzai critiqued the report, claiming it reflects a misunderstanding of Afghan dynamics. Analyst Sayed Qareebullah Sadat echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that UNAMA's involvement often complicates rather than resolves issues. Criticism of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, however, remains controversial with no official Afghan response yet provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

