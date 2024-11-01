Left Menu

Sharjah Book Fair's Social Media Station: Master the Art of Digital Storytelling

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair introduces Social Media Station, a dynamic hub for aspiring creators from Nov 6-17. Featuring workshops on digital communication, the event teaches skills like impactful caption writing, podcasting, and social media etiquette to enhance participants' online presence creatively and responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:36 IST
Social Media Station to spark creativity at SIBF 2024 (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The highly anticipated 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair is set to unveil its Social Media Station, attracting content creators from November 6-17. A hub for digital communication enthusiasts, the station offers workshops to increase skills in various digital mediums, drawing significant interest each year.

Renowned influencers like Yara bou Monsef and Ibrahim Almarrawi will share their expertise with young attendees. The lineup of workshops includes interactive sessions on 'Writing Social Media Captions,' 'Social Media Etiquette Role-Play,' and more, all designed to cultivate respectful and creative online engagement.

Additional workshops like 'Podcasting and Voice Recording' and 'Creating Social Media Ads' aim to boost technical skills, while 'YouTube Vlogging' and 'Stop-Motion Animation' offer creative hands-on experiences. The program underscores the importance of positive digital citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

