Sharjah Book Fair's Social Media Station: Master the Art of Digital Storytelling

The highly anticipated 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair is set to unveil its Social Media Station, attracting content creators from November 6-17. A hub for digital communication enthusiasts, the station offers workshops to increase skills in various digital mediums, drawing significant interest each year.

Renowned influencers like Yara bou Monsef and Ibrahim Almarrawi will share their expertise with young attendees. The lineup of workshops includes interactive sessions on 'Writing Social Media Captions,' 'Social Media Etiquette Role-Play,' and more, all designed to cultivate respectful and creative online engagement.

Additional workshops like 'Podcasting and Voice Recording' and 'Creating Social Media Ads' aim to boost technical skills, while 'YouTube Vlogging' and 'Stop-Motion Animation' offer creative hands-on experiences. The program underscores the importance of positive digital citizenship.

