Third Phase of Crucial Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Gaza Amid Challenges

Efforts to combat polio in northern Gaza resume today as part of the campaign's third phase, initially halted on October 23 due to security concerns. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, in a joint statement, cited the lack of access and the need for a humanitarian pause among the reasons for the delay.

The current humanitarian pause, crucial for the safe administration of vaccines, is only effective in Gaza City, marking a significant reduction in the campaign's scope compared to a previous phase conducted in September 2024. Approximately 15,000 children in areas like Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun remain unreachable due to the ongoing conflict, severely impacting vaccination coverage and the goal of halting polio transmission.

Acknowledging the critical situation, the Polio Technical Committee for Gaza has forged ahead with the campaign to vaccinate as many children as possible, especially those newly relocated to Gaza City. This follows successful earlier vaccination phases in central and southern Gaza, achieving a 96% success rate among targeted children.

