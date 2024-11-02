Left Menu

Third Phase of Crucial Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Gaza Amid Challenges

The third phase of the polio vaccination campaign starts in northern Gaza, delayed due to security concerns. Limited access now confines the campaign to Gaza City. Despite hurdles, the initiative strives to reach as many children as possible, aiming to curb poliovirus transmission in the conflict-torn region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:33 IST
Third Phase of Crucial Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Gaza Amid Challenges
Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Efforts to combat polio in northern Gaza resume today as part of the campaign's third phase, initially halted on October 23 due to security concerns. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, in a joint statement, cited the lack of access and the need for a humanitarian pause among the reasons for the delay.

The current humanitarian pause, crucial for the safe administration of vaccines, is only effective in Gaza City, marking a significant reduction in the campaign's scope compared to a previous phase conducted in September 2024. Approximately 15,000 children in areas like Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun remain unreachable due to the ongoing conflict, severely impacting vaccination coverage and the goal of halting polio transmission.

Acknowledging the critical situation, the Polio Technical Committee for Gaza has forged ahead with the campaign to vaccinate as many children as possible, especially those newly relocated to Gaza City. This follows successful earlier vaccination phases in central and southern Gaza, achieving a 96% success rate among targeted children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024