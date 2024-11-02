Left Menu

Senate Deliberations: Expanding the Role and Reforms in Pakistan's Judiciary

An ordinance expanding the Chief Justice's powers and introducing judicial reforms was presented in Pakistan's Senate. It outlines changes in Supreme Court operations, including bench formations, public interest cases, and case scheduling. The ordinance will be debated further, alongside a proposed increase in Supreme Court judges.

A new ordinance detailing reforms to empower Pakistan's Chief Justice in Supreme Court matters was laid before the Senate on Friday. With mixed reactions from lawmakers, this measure proposes changes in bench selection, public interest case procedures, and hearing schedules. This initiative is likely to spark further legislative debate next week.

Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, officially presented the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024. Following its introduction, the deputy chairman referred it to the Senate committee for additional scrutiny. Initially promulgated by President Asif Ali Zardari, the ordinance enhances the Chief Justice's role, modifying the three-member committee responsible for bench formation and case assignments.

The ordinance specifies alterations under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, requiring formal identification of cases with public importance. Furthermore, it mandates recorded and transcribed Supreme Court hearings for public accessibility. A proposal to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 25, led by Senator Abdul Qadir, also advanced, though opposed by PTI and JUI-F members. These legislative developments come amid funding concerns for major development projects highlighted by Minister of Planning, Ahsan Iqbal.

