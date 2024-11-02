US Expands Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act: 78 New Entities Added

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has intensified its measures against forced labor practices by adding 78 Chinese textile companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List.

This move, announced on Thursday, seeks to address the use of forced labor against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. Products from Esquel Group, including Guangdong Esquel Textile Co., Ltd., and Turpan Esquel Textile Co., Ltd., are now prohibited from entering U.S. borders.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas stated that expanding the Entity List helps American businesses better evaluate their supply chains and avoid profiting from forced labor. Changji Esquel Textile Co., Ltd. is also removed from section one of the UFLPA list, effectively barring its products from the U.S. market.

Robert Silvers, Under Secretary for Policy and chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force, emphasized the U.S.'s dedication to eliminating forced labor from supply chains. He noted that enforcement efforts are progressing and strengthening global supply chain accountability.

The DHS's actions underscore its commitment to supporting Uyghurs against forced labor and oppression in the East Turkistan region. Since December 2021, the UFLPA entry list has grown to include entities across various industries, holding China accountable for human rights violations against Uyghurs and other groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)