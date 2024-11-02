Left Menu

Japan and EU Forge Landmark Security Alliance Amid Rising Tensions

The Japanese government and the European Union have finalized a historic security and defense partnership to counter increasing tensions with China and concerns over its support for Russia in Ukraine. This agreement marks the EU's first such arrangement in the Asia-Pacific, highlighting enhanced naval cooperation and joint military activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant move aimed at addressing escalating regional tensions, the Japanese government and the European Union concluded a security and defense partnership on Friday. This strategic agreement, announced during EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell's visit to Tokyo, focuses on countering China's assertive actions and its support for Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

Describing the agreement as 'historical and very timely,' Borrell emphasized the mounting security concerns shared by both Japan and the EU, although he did not specifically name China, Russia, or North Korea. The partnership outlines plans for extensive naval cooperation, including joint exercises and port visits, potentially involving additional partner countries.

The agreement also seeks to promote mutual defense initiatives, with opportunities for information exchange in the defense industry sector. Analysts believe this collaboration signals a unified stance against China's military posturing and underscores the global nature of the security challenges posed by Beijing and Moscow's growing alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

