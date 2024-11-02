Left Menu

Tragic School Blast and Disappearances Highlight Plight of Baloch Community

Mahrang Baloch, a human rights activist, condemns a tragic explosion in Mastung and the disappearance of ten Baloch students. The incidents underscore the hardships faced by the Baloch community amid rising human rights violations, reflecting widespread oppression and alarming enforced disappearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 17:39 IST
10 forcefully disappeared youths (Image: X@MahrangBaloch_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

Mahrang Baloch, a renowned human rights activist, voiced her profound concern following a devastating explosion near a school in Mastung. Her alarm follows reports of ten Baloch students forcibly disappeared from Islamabad. According to Mahrang, these events highlight the ongoing struggles the Baloch community endures.

Sharing her thoughts on the social media platform X, Baloch expressed deep sorrow over the Mastung tragedy, extending sympathies to the bereaved families and emphasizing solidarity. She decried the explosion near an educational institution that claimed innocent lives, blaming state forces for turning Balochistan into a perilous zone.

The explosion targeted a police van near Civil Hospital Chowk, resulting in five casualties, including three schoolchildren and a police officer, and injuring more than a dozen others. DPO Miandad Umrani confirmed the casualties and injuries, underscoring the devastating impact on the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

