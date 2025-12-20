Repeated Assaults on Jaffar Express: Balochistan's Rail Under Siege

In Balochistan, Pakistan, insurgents launched bomb attacks on train services, specifically targeting the Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail, authorities reported on Saturday.

Shahid Nawaz, Quetta's Senior Superintendent of Police, stated that attacks damaged tracks in Mushkaf and Dasht, affecting service schedules.

Heightened security measures have been implemented, as these attacks follow a series of previous assaults, highlighting ongoing threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)