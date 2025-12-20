Left Menu

Repeated Assaults on Jaffar Express: Balochistan's Rail Under Siege

In Pakistan's Balochistan province, insurgents targeted trains including the Jaffar Express, damaging tracks and disrupting rail services. Amidst safety concerns, security measures have been heightened for train services. This incident marks another in a series of attacks, including a previous hijacking with significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:29 IST
Repeated Assaults on Jaffar Express: Balochistan's Rail Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Balochistan, Pakistan, insurgents launched bomb attacks on train services, specifically targeting the Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail, authorities reported on Saturday.

Shahid Nawaz, Quetta's Senior Superintendent of Police, stated that attacks damaged tracks in Mushkaf and Dasht, affecting service schedules.

Heightened security measures have been implemented, as these attacks follow a series of previous assaults, highlighting ongoing threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025