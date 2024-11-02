Bomb Threat on Air India Flight from Kathmandu Sparks Security Alert

A bomb threat on an Air India flight bound for New Delhi from Kathmandu triggered emergency protocols on Saturday, according to officials from Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. Air India flight AI 215, which had arrived from New Delhi, received the threat shortly after landing at Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, in collaboration with Nepal Police and the Army, initiated a thorough search of the aircraft, with Police official Dambar Bahadur BK confirming the operation. The threat delayed the flight as officials unloaded luggage and conducted passenger checks.

Earlier in the week, another Air India flight, AI 216, faced a similar hoax bomb threat. Authorities, including the Nepal Army bomb squad and the Canine division of Nepal Police, found no explosive devices onboard. Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reported the airport's status as normal after these searches, highlighting a series of false threats disrupting operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)