Bomb Threat on Air India Flight from Kathmandu Sparks Security Alert

A bomb threat was reported on an Air India flight from Kathmandu to New Delhi, prompting immediate security measures. Authorities conducted a thorough search but found no explosives, confirming it was a hoax. This marks the second such incident at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A bomb threat on an Air India flight bound for New Delhi from Kathmandu triggered emergency protocols on Saturday, according to officials from Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. Air India flight AI 215, which had arrived from New Delhi, received the threat shortly after landing at Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, in collaboration with Nepal Police and the Army, initiated a thorough search of the aircraft, with Police official Dambar Bahadur BK confirming the operation. The threat delayed the flight as officials unloaded luggage and conducted passenger checks.

Earlier in the week, another Air India flight, AI 216, faced a similar hoax bomb threat. Authorities, including the Nepal Army bomb squad and the Canine division of Nepal Police, found no explosive devices onboard. Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reported the airport's status as normal after these searches, highlighting a series of false threats disrupting operations.

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

