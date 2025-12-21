Left Menu

Drug Trafficking Bust at Tribhuvan International Airport

Two Indian nationals, Ranjit Singh and Punit Sharma, were arrested at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday for drug trafficking. Singh was caught with 4.284 kg of marijuana upon arriving from Bangkok. Sharma was arrested at the airport parking area. Both are now with the Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant drug trafficking bust, Nepalese authorities arrested two Indian nationals at Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday. Police officials reported that Ranjit Singh, aged 33, was intercepted in the airport's arrival area with 4.284 kg of marijuana.

Singh had traveled from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight, and a coordinated team from airport security and customs conducted the arrest during a routine security check. The cannabis was concealed in his belongings, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, Punit Sharma, also 33, was detained in the airport's parking area, allegedly present to collect the narcotics. Both individuals have been transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau for comprehensive investigation and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

