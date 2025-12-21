Drug Trafficking Bust at Tribhuvan International Airport

In a significant drug trafficking bust, Nepalese authorities arrested two Indian nationals at Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday. Police officials reported that Ranjit Singh, aged 33, was intercepted in the airport's arrival area with 4.284 kg of marijuana.

Singh had traveled from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight, and a coordinated team from airport security and customs conducted the arrest during a routine security check. The cannabis was concealed in his belongings, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, Punit Sharma, also 33, was detained in the airport's parking area, allegedly present to collect the narcotics. Both individuals have been transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau for comprehensive investigation and legal proceedings.

