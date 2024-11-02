India's Strategic Diplomacy: Embracing Global Friendships in a Multipolar World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at a book launch event in the National Capital, underscored the importance of non-exclusive friendships in today's multipolar world. He addressed the complexities of global partnerships, pointing out that different nations may not always share the same cultural or diplomatic values.

Jaishankar remarked on the occasionally disparate perceptions of sovereignty and interference, and stressed that India's foreign policy aims to foster friendships globally. He highlighted India's openness to diverse partnerships, attributing this to the country's cultural and historical foundations.

The Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for significant diplomatic transformations, citing the QUAD partnership and relations with the UAE, Israel, Russia, and France as examples. Jaishankar emphasized India's position as a 'Vishwamitra,' aiming for comprehensive global engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)