Left Menu

India's Strategic Diplomacy: Embracing Global Friendships in a Multipolar World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at a book launch, highlighted India's expanding diplomatic reach. He noted the complexities in global partnerships, emphasizing India's role as a global friend. Jaishankar attributed India's evolving international relations to cultural openness and strategic leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:26 IST
India's Strategic Diplomacy: Embracing Global Friendships in a Multipolar World
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at a book launch event in the National Capital, underscored the importance of non-exclusive friendships in today's multipolar world. He addressed the complexities of global partnerships, pointing out that different nations may not always share the same cultural or diplomatic values.

Jaishankar remarked on the occasionally disparate perceptions of sovereignty and interference, and stressed that India's foreign policy aims to foster friendships globally. He highlighted India's openness to diverse partnerships, attributing this to the country's cultural and historical foundations.

The Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for significant diplomatic transformations, citing the QUAD partnership and relations with the UAE, Israel, Russia, and France as examples. Jaishankar emphasized India's position as a 'Vishwamitra,' aiming for comprehensive global engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024