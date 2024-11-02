UAE Secures Historic Seat on IEC Board, Becoming First Arab Nation Elected

Abu Dhabi, UAE—In a historic development, the United Arab Emirates has been elected to the Board of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for the 2025-2027 term, marking the first time an Arab nation has achieved this distinction. This milestone event took place during the IEC General Assembly in Edinburgh, with Farah Al Zarooni representing the UAE's successful bid, unanimously supported by all IEC National Committee Members.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has played a pivotal role in this achievement by spearheading initiatives to bolster the UAE's quality infrastructure. As a key IEC member, the country continuously shares expertise to enhance local product competitiveness and supply chain sustainability. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasized that this accomplishment aligns with national strategies and highlights the UAE's global regulatory trust.

Participating entities in the UAE delegation included the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council and notable organizations like ADNOC and DEWA. The nation also took part in the IEC Young Professionals Programme, with young Emiratis gaining recognition. This election strengthens UAE's role in international standardization, advancing global trade and industrial growth.

