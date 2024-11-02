Left Menu

UAE Secures Historic Seat on IEC Board, Becoming First Arab Nation Elected

The UAE has made history as the first Arab country to be elected to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Board for 2025-2027. This reflects the UAE's efforts to enhance quality infrastructure, support industry growth, and integrate global standards, as part of its national industrial strategy.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE—In a historic development, the United Arab Emirates has been elected to the Board of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for the 2025-2027 term, marking the first time an Arab nation has achieved this distinction. This milestone event took place during the IEC General Assembly in Edinburgh, with Farah Al Zarooni representing the UAE's successful bid, unanimously supported by all IEC National Committee Members.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has played a pivotal role in this achievement by spearheading initiatives to bolster the UAE's quality infrastructure. As a key IEC member, the country continuously shares expertise to enhance local product competitiveness and supply chain sustainability. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasized that this accomplishment aligns with national strategies and highlights the UAE's global regulatory trust.

Participating entities in the UAE delegation included the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council and notable organizations like ADNOC and DEWA. The nation also took part in the IEC Young Professionals Programme, with young Emiratis gaining recognition. This election strengthens UAE's role in international standardization, advancing global trade and industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

