Left Menu

Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Unprecedented Support: Diverse Communities Rally

Kamala Harris' presidential campaign sees escalating support from diverse US communities, with 2,000 doors knocked every minute in key states by volunteers. Ajay Bhutoria emphasized growing US-India partnerships and highlighted Harris' backing among African-Americans, women, Indian-Americans, and others, ahead of the November 5 election against Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:14 IST
Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Unprecedented Support: Diverse Communities Rally
National Finance Committee member for Kamala Harris' campaign Ajay Bhutoria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kamala Harris' presidential bid has witnessed an exceptional uptick in support, according to Ajay Bhutoria, a member of the National Finance Committee for her campaign. Bhutoria expressed optimism about Harris' potential victory, attributing the momentum to enthusiastic support from diverse communities nationwide.

With just three days remaining before the election, grassroots volunteers are hitting major battleground states like Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania, knocking on 2,000 doors per minute. Bhutoria highlighted that this vigorous push is a result of early investments by the Democratic Party to build an extensive ground team with more than 400 offices in key areas.

The Biden-Harris administration has been pivotal in strengthening the US-India partnership across multiple sectors, including defense and healthcare. Despite Harris' potential to make history as the first Indian-American president, a survey indicates she may receive fewer votes from this community than President Biden did in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024