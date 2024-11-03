Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Unprecedented Support: Diverse Communities Rally

Kamala Harris' presidential bid has witnessed an exceptional uptick in support, according to Ajay Bhutoria, a member of the National Finance Committee for her campaign. Bhutoria expressed optimism about Harris' potential victory, attributing the momentum to enthusiastic support from diverse communities nationwide.

With just three days remaining before the election, grassroots volunteers are hitting major battleground states like Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania, knocking on 2,000 doors per minute. Bhutoria highlighted that this vigorous push is a result of early investments by the Democratic Party to build an extensive ground team with more than 400 offices in key areas.

The Biden-Harris administration has been pivotal in strengthening the US-India partnership across multiple sectors, including defense and healthcare. Despite Harris' potential to make history as the first Indian-American president, a survey indicates she may receive fewer votes from this community than President Biden did in 2020.

