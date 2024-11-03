India and China: Steps Toward Reconciliation Along the LAC

India and China have made 'some progress' in their recent efforts to disengage from friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Brisbane, Australia, Jaishankar described the development as a 'welcome step' towards improving bilateral relations.

The minister highlighted that the discussions following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi at the recent BRICS summit in Kazan had created expectations for engagements between national security advisors and himself. He emphasised that while the disengagement was positive, it was crucial to assess the subsequent direction of India-China relations.

The relationship remains complex due to the significant increase in Chinese troop presence along the LAC since 2020, leading India to also deploy forces. Notably, the bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit marked the first such engagement in five years, signaling a potential thaw in strained relations, which have been tense since the violent 2020 standoff in Ladakh.

