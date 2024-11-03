Left Menu

India and China: Steps Toward Reconciliation Along the LAC

Following the recent disengagement at two key points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed cautious optimism for improved India-China relations. This disengagement may pave the way for further diplomatic efforts, despite ongoing challenges stemming from the 2020 military standoff in Ladakh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
India and China have made 'some progress' in their recent efforts to disengage from friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Brisbane, Australia, Jaishankar described the development as a 'welcome step' towards improving bilateral relations.

The minister highlighted that the discussions following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi at the recent BRICS summit in Kazan had created expectations for engagements between national security advisors and himself. He emphasised that while the disengagement was positive, it was crucial to assess the subsequent direction of India-China relations.

The relationship remains complex due to the significant increase in Chinese troop presence along the LAC since 2020, leading India to also deploy forces. Notably, the bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit marked the first such engagement in five years, signaling a potential thaw in strained relations, which have been tense since the violent 2020 standoff in Ladakh.

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

