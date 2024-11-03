Flag Garden 2024: A Tribute to UAE's Founding Icons

The Government of Dubai Media Office, through its creative arm Brand Dubai, has unveiled the 11th edition of the Flag Garden at Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2. This year's display, held under the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, honors the legacy of UAE's Founding Fathers with a creative arrangement of national flags.

The Flag Garden prominently features 11,600 flags assembled to create aerial images of the revered leaders Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, acknowledging their monumental contributions to the UAE's development. The latest edition is the largest undertaken by Brand Dubai, covering an area of 75 by 104 meters.

Brand Dubai's Director, Shaima Al Suwaidi, highlights that the Flag Garden celebrates the lasting impact of these visionary leaders on the UAE's path to prosperity. Mahra Alyouha, Project Manager of Flag Garden, emphasizes the event's role as a landmark attraction during national celebrations such as UAE Flag Day and Eid Al Etihad. Until January 2025, the Garden welcomes visitors to immerse in this nationalistic display.

