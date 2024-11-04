Milestone Moment: Inauguration of Indian Consulate Elevates India-Australia Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed the opening of a new Indian consulate in Brisbane as a 'landmark moment' for India-Australia relations. At the inauguration ceremony, he remarked on the deepening ties between the two nations and the help the consulate will provide to the Indian diaspora in Queensland.

Jaishankar highlighted the expanding Indian community and the growing number of Indian students in Australia, emphasizing their roles in strengthening bilateral bonds. The minister pointed to the significant role Queensland plays in bilateral trade, driven largely by the Sunshine State's economic activity.

During his five-day visit to Australia, Jaishankar met Indian students at the University of Queensland, expressing confidence that the consulate will support cultural and educational exchanges. He praised the achievements of the Indian diaspora across various sectors and commended local government officials for their welcoming stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)