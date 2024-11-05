America Decides: A Nation Awaits the Outcome of the 2024 Presidential Election

Millions of Americans are flocking to polling stations today in the heated 2024 presidential election, where Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris faces off against incumbent Donald Trump. This marks the 60th presidential election, with 230 million eligible voters setting the stage, though only 160 million have registered. Already, over 70 million have cast their votes through early voting methods.

Presidential candidates must meet three constitutional criteria: be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and a resident for 14 years. As primary season wraps up, states and political parties will soon allocate delegates. The culmination of caucuses and primaries advances candidates through the complex electoral process, leading to next month's general election.

The Electoral College will ultimately determine the winner, rather than a direct popular vote. The incoming president must secure 270 of the 538 electoral votes. With national poll numbers projecting a tight race, the 2024 election centers around crucial topics like immigration and climate change, as international policy battles erupt over borders and religion. As Election Day unfolds, the nation waits in anticipation, contemplating the decisions that will shape its future.

(With inputs from agencies.)