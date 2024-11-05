Jaishankar and Penny Wong Address US Elections and QUAD's Global Role
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined Australian Counterpart Penny Wong in addressing key international topics. They expressed optimism over US-India relations despite electoral changes. Jaishankar highlighted QUAD's evolution and its significance in the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing democratic principles. The US elections and potential implications for global dynamics were key discussion points.
- Australia
In a significant press conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addressed pressing global issues, including the upcoming US Presidential Elections and the role of the QUAD grouping. Underscoring the steady progress in India-US relations across multiple administrations, Jaishankar expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to flourish irrespective of the election outcome.
The US Presidential Elections will see Kamala Harris heading the Democratic ticket against Donald Trump's Republican campaign. Harris, stepping in after President Joe Biden's withdrawal citing age concerns, aims to become the first female president. Jaishankar also highlighted the historical significance of Trump's presidency, emphasizing advancements in trade and healthcare.
Jaishankar articulated the strategic importance of the QUAD, a coalition of India, Australia, Japan, and the US committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. He applauded the grouping's evolution during Trump's term, noting its role in promoting democratic values and global contributions. The discussion reaffirmed the QUAD's broader agenda beyond security, focusing on collaboration among maritime democracies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
