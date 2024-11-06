Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Polling in Swing States Amidst Tense Election
Hoax bomb threats have targeted polling stations across Pennsylvania and other swing states like Arizona and Georgia. Authorities including the FBI are investigating potential foreign links. Meanwhile, early election results show a lead for Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Kamala Harris.
In a wave of chaos on election day, multiple polling stations and municipal buildings across Pennsylvania faced hoax bomb threats, according to Governor Josh Shapiro. The FBI and state agencies are actively investigating each incident.
Specific to Chester County, Josh Maxwell, the Chair of the Board of Elections, confirmed an evacuation in West Chester due to a threat to the Government Services Center, impacting voter services. Voters were redirected, and election proceedings were adjusted accordingly as authorities managed the disruptions.
Similar threats have hit other strategic states including Arizona and Georgia, with law enforcement pointing to possible Russian involvement. In Georgia, police oversight ensured preparedness despite temporary closures of 32 polling locations. Meanwhile, early election results position Republican Donald Trump ahead of Democrat Kamala Harris, as reported by CNN.
