Kamala Harris Claims New York Amid Battleground Uncertainty

Vice President Kamala Harris wins New York, a Democratic bastion, in a closely watched presidential election. Early projections show Harris trailing former President Trump in overall electoral votes. Both candidates are racing towards the pivotal 270 electoral votes needed to secure the White House, with battleground states yet undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:17 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump (File photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In an expected outcome, US Vice President Kamala Harris has secured a win in New York, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ. The Democratic stronghold, which hasn't voted Republican since 1984, adds 28 electoral votes to Harris' tally, in a fierce race where every vote counts.

As the counting continues in key battleground states, major US news outlets including NBC, ABC, and CBS report that Harris has so far amassed 91 electoral votes. In contrast, former President Donald Trump leads with between 178 and 201 votes.

Despite the advances in certain blue states, Vice President Harris trails Trump in overall projection counts. The race remains competitive with Trump also leading in states like Utah and Montana. Both candidates need 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency, making the results from battleground states crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

