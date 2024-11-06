Kamala Harris Claims New York Amid Battleground Uncertainty
Vice President Kamala Harris wins New York, a Democratic bastion, in a closely watched presidential election. Early projections show Harris trailing former President Trump in overall electoral votes. Both candidates are racing towards the pivotal 270 electoral votes needed to secure the White House, with battleground states yet undecided.
- Country:
- United States
In an expected outcome, US Vice President Kamala Harris has secured a win in New York, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ. The Democratic stronghold, which hasn't voted Republican since 1984, adds 28 electoral votes to Harris' tally, in a fierce race where every vote counts.
As the counting continues in key battleground states, major US news outlets including NBC, ABC, and CBS report that Harris has so far amassed 91 electoral votes. In contrast, former President Donald Trump leads with between 178 and 201 votes.
Despite the advances in certain blue states, Vice President Harris trails Trump in overall projection counts. The race remains competitive with Trump also leading in states like Utah and Montana. Both candidates need 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency, making the results from battleground states crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dueling Narratives: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump on the Campaign Trail
Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump on the Midwestern Campaign Trail
Moscow's Murky Meddling and Media: The Kremlin's Quiet Support for Trump
Economic Visions: Harris and Trump's Race for Latino Voters
Election 2023: Harris vs. Trump in Tight Race