Howard University Students Rally Behind Kamala Harris with Eager Support

At Howard University in Washington DC, an eager crowd of students gathered for a watch party to show their support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate. The event was marked by enthusiastic expressions of hope for Harris's candidacy.

Ariana, a student at Howard, shared her confidence in Harris's victory, stating, "I voted for Kamala, and I think she is going to win because we need to fight for reproductive freedom." Her sentiment was echoed by peers who see Harris as a pivotal figure for representation and rights.

Another student described the election as especially significant, being her first voting experience. She highlighted the symbolic importance of Harris's potential presidency, noting, "Being able to see somebody in this position who looks like me is so important, as I am a black woman, a double minority." Tevin Davis, another student, affirmed his belief in Harris's win, contrasting her vision with Trump's policy direction.

Despite CNN projections showing Republican candidate Donald Trump leading with 207 electoral votes over Harris's 91, the students maintain optimism. The rally underscored their hope for a future shaped by Harris's leadership.

