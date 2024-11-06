Left Menu

Trump Edges Closer to White House Victory with Key State Wins

Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina and Georgia, boosting his path to the White House with key battleground state victories. Despite this lead, Kamala Harris retains a chance if she claims key Rust Belt states, while also securing Hawaii and traditional Democratic strongholds like California and New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:25 IST
Trump Edges Closer to White House Victory with Key State Wins
Votes being delivered and counted in North Carolina (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development in the US presidential elections, former President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina and Georgia, according to Decision Desk HQ. These crucial victories in two key battleground states push Trump nearer to the required 270 electoral college votes to reassume the presidency.

Georgia, previously won by President Joe Biden in 2020, marks a vital win for Trump, who also claimed the state in 2016. The state's political landscape attracted national attention following allegations involving Trump and state officials in the 2020 elections, leading to several indictments against the former president and his advisers.

As other swing state results remain pending, Vice President Kamala Harris maintains a viable path by potentially sweeping the Rust Belt states. While projections show Trump gaining 246 electoral votes to Harris's 182, she is projected to secure Hawaii's four votes and traditional Democratic territories, including California and New York, keeping her hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024