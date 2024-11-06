Trump Edges Closer to White House Victory with Key State Wins

In a significant development in the US presidential elections, former President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina and Georgia, according to Decision Desk HQ. These crucial victories in two key battleground states push Trump nearer to the required 270 electoral college votes to reassume the presidency.

Georgia, previously won by President Joe Biden in 2020, marks a vital win for Trump, who also claimed the state in 2016. The state's political landscape attracted national attention following allegations involving Trump and state officials in the 2020 elections, leading to several indictments against the former president and his advisers.

As other swing state results remain pending, Vice President Kamala Harris maintains a viable path by potentially sweeping the Rust Belt states. While projections show Trump gaining 246 electoral votes to Harris's 182, she is projected to secure Hawaii's four votes and traditional Democratic territories, including California and New York, keeping her hopes alive.

