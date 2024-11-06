Kamala Harris Holds Off on Addressing Supporters as Polls Favor Trump

As poll projections for the US presidential election begin to emerge, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has decided not to address her supporters tonight. Instead, she is slated to speak tomorrow. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond assured that Harris would return to engage with both her supporters and the nation.

During a public address, Richmond emphasized that many votes remain uncounted, and several states have yet to be decided. "We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet," Richmond stated. He affirmed the campaign's commitment to ensuring every vote counted, explaining Harris's decision to delay her speech until tomorrow.

Richmond's announcement followed CNN's projection of former President Donald Trump winning two crucial battleground states, North Carolina and Georgia. These victories bring Trump closer to securing the 270 electoral college votes required to reclaim the presidency, adding pressure to the ongoing election battle.

In Georgia, Decision Desk HQ has projected a win for Trump. The state's outcome is pivotal, as it is one of seven swing states integral to determining the election's result. Georgia gained national political attention after the 2020 election when Trump urged state officials to "find" additional votes to alter the results in his favor, leading to legal indictments.

Meanwhile, students at Howard University expressing support for Kamala Harris hosted a 'watch party' event on Tuesday evening, only to leave disappointed as Trump appeared to lead the race. With Trump pursuing a second term and Harris aiming to become the first female president of the United States, the unfolding election keeps all eyes on the battleground states.

