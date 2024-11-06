Israeli Right-Wing Leaders Hope for Trump Victory in U.S. Elections

As the final results of the American elections remain unknown, leaders of Israel's right-wing Religious Zionism coalition have expressed optimism for a Donald Trump victory. The coalition, a joint Knesset list, has made it clear that they are pleased at the prospects of Trump's leadership.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent figure in the Religious Zionism Party, took to Twitter to express his sentiments, posting, 'God bless Israel. God bless America.' While Trump's name was not explicitly mentioned, the implication was evident to his supporters.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party which is a faction within the Religious Zionism bloc, tweeted succinctly, 'God Bless Trump'. Their public expressions highlight the expectation for a leadership aligned with their political vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)