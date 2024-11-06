Left Menu

Israeli Right-Wing Leaders Hope for Trump Victory in U.S. Elections

With American election results pending, Israel's right-wing leaders, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, express hope for a Trump win. Their social media remarks reveal a preference for Trump's leadership, reflective of their political agenda and alliance with Religious Zionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

As the final results of the American elections remain unknown, leaders of Israel's right-wing Religious Zionism coalition have expressed optimism for a Donald Trump victory. The coalition, a joint Knesset list, has made it clear that they are pleased at the prospects of Trump's leadership.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent figure in the Religious Zionism Party, took to Twitter to express his sentiments, posting, 'God bless Israel. God bless America.' While Trump's name was not explicitly mentioned, the implication was evident to his supporters.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party which is a faction within the Religious Zionism bloc, tweeted succinctly, 'God Bless Trump'. Their public expressions highlight the expectation for a leadership aligned with their political vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

