Trump's Second Term: A Boost for India-US Relations?

In a recent statement, Former Deputy National Security Advisor and Ambassador Pankaj Saran expressed optimism about the future of India-US relations under Donald Trump's incoming presidency. Saran emphasized that political and strategic ties might see significant improvement compared to the tenure under President Joe Biden.

Saran highlighted the personal rapport between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President-elect Trump. Modi's congratulatory tweet following Trump's anticipated victory showcases India's leadership confidence and a promising horizon for bilateral ties. Saran remarked, "The personal relationship between Trump and Modi is apparent, and this bodes well for our diplomatic relations."

Trump officially secured the presidency after surpassing the electoral threshold required to win, achieving historic victories in key states. Saran acknowledged potential challenges but remained optimistic about future advancements, pointing out Trump's favorable views on India.

