Tension Escalates as SIPA's Attempt to Arrest Dodik Thwarted

Bosnia's state police, SIPA, attempted to arrest Milorad Dodik, a Serb separatist leader, for attacking the constitutional order. Dodik and allies, protected by armed forces, continue activities despite an arrest warrant. The crisis pits him against the EU and the US, with further international consequences.

Updated: 24-04-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 01:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Bosnia's state police, SIPA, faced a significant setback as they tried to arrest Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Serb separatists, only to be stopped by his armed police forces. According to Jelena Miovcic, a spokeswoman for SIPA, the attempt was made in East Sarajevo, where Dodik had arrived with his entourage.

The state court had previously issued an arrest warrant against Dodik, who is the president of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, after he ignored summonses related to the investigation of separatist legislation. Despite the warrant, Dodik defiantly continues his activities across the Serb-dominated region under the protection of heavily armed police forces.

This political crisis, the largest since the 1990s war in Bosnia, has attracted international attention. Dodik, facing sanctions from the United States and United Kingdom, as well as travel bans from countries such as Germany and Austria, opposes the EU and the US with support from Russia and Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

